Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $9.58 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBD. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.79.

BBD stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 1,448,409 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 863,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

