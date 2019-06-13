Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 276 Price Target for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO) has been given a GBX 276 ($3.61) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 279.80 ($3.66).

LON:TSCO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 229.50 ($3.00). 27,933,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

