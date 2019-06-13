Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €28.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €28.00 ($32.56) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.39 ($28.36).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties stock opened at €21.98 ($25.56) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.