Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

GHL stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 5.53%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/greenhill-co-inc-nyseghl-position-increased-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.