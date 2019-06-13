GrubHub Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for GrubHub in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GrubHub’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get GrubHub alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.23 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $33,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney acquired 15,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.87 per share, with a total value of $1,000,035.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,594.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,545 shares of company stock valued at $259,902 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.