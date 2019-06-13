Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $544.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 220,921 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $11,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 696,183 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 449,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.