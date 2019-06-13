GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ GWGH opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. GWG has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWGH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GWG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GWG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in GWG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in GWG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

