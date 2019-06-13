GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Standpoint Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.02.

VLO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.93. 55,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

