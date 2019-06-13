GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Brady by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,587. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Brady had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $354,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 18,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $880,524.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,583 shares of company stock worth $2,269,813. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

