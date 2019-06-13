Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Sells $114,297.75 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,107 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total value of $114,297.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Dan Goldstein sold 192 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $20,040.96.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Dan Goldstein sold 3,206 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $285,013.40.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.62 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

