Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HALO. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB Biotech AG grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,322,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,763,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,815,000 after purchasing an additional 185,763 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,562,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 426,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,055,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

