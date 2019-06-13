Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 346.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 346.10 ($4.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 367 ($4.80) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 283.90 ($3.71) on Monday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 550.80 ($7.20). The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

In other Hammerson news, insider Andrew Formica bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £63,800 ($83,366.00). Also, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 32,202 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13), for a total value of £101,758.32 ($132,965.27). Insiders have purchased 46,461 shares of company stock worth $13,387,087 over the last ninety days.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

