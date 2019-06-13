Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $9,761,966.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares in the company, valued at $975,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,169,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 32,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,327,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

