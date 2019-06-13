HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Given Buy Rating at Northcoast Research

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northcoast Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Get HD Supply alerts:

NASDAQ HDS opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,456.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.