Head to Head Analysis: Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) & Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Viewray alerts:

12.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Viewray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viewray and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 0 1 8 0 2.89 Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Viewray currently has a consensus price target of $13.11, suggesting a potential upside of 51.75%. Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Viewray’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viewray is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Volatility and Risk

Viewray has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viewray and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $80.96 million 10.35 -$76.40 million ($0.98) -8.82 Semler Scientific $21.49 million 12.32 $5.01 million $0.66 62.12

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viewray. Viewray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viewray and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -139.82% -71.16% -35.84% Semler Scientific 25.90% 191.41% 84.63%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Viewray on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.