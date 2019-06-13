Head to Head Contrast: Veoneer (VNE) and Its Rivals

Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) is one of 48 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Veoneer to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veoneer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Veoneer and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 4 12 4 0 2.00 Veoneer Competitors 498 1773 2275 99 2.43

Veoneer currently has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 131.81%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Veoneer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veoneer is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -17.96% -19.50% -14.38% Veoneer Competitors -2.00% -9.64% 2.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veoneer and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $2.23 billion -$275.00 million -5.12 Veoneer Competitors $8.02 billion $529.89 million 6.11

Veoneer’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer. Veoneer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Veoneer rivals beat Veoneer on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors. It also offers ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions; and driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning systems, and other technologies for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

