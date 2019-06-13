Head-To-Head Review: Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) vs. Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 3.08% 10.53% 7.11% Open Text 9.57% 7.31% 3.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sykes Enterprises and Open Text, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00 Open Text 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Open Text has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Open Text.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Open Text’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.63 billion 0.71 $48.93 million $2.02 13.47 Open Text $2.82 billion 3.96 $242.22 million $0.91 45.45

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Sykes Enterprises. Sykes Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Open Text pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sykes Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Open Text pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Open Text has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Open Text beats Sykes Enterprises on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance. The company's technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. It also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, multichannel demand generation, and inbound up-selling and sales conversion, as well as outbound selling of its clients' products and services. In addition, the company offers technical staffing and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling, as well as consulting, implementation, hosting, and managed services that optimize its differentiated full lifecycle management services platform. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the financial services, communications, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. It also provides business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration services, such as secure mail, large file transfer, fax, and electronic data interchange within a single platform; analytics solutions; and forensic security and automated cyber risk management software service. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers' systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

