HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,848,000 after acquiring an additional 63,320 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2,043.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HealthStream by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $813.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.66.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

