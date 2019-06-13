Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to announce $197.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $199.75 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $204.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $736.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.80 million to $748.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $821.42 million, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.82 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 215,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 754,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

