Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 507,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 595,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 2.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/helix-energy-solutions-group-inc-nysehlx-shares-sold-by-jennison-associates-llc.html.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.