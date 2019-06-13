Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Hooker Furniture has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $317.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $200.48 million during the quarter.

HOFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,136.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $225,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,410.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,545. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hooker Furniture stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Hooker Furniture worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

