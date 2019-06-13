HOQU Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $123,900.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

