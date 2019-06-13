Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Position Lifted by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 107,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,674. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $33,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

