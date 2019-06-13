HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,171,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HubSpot by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,775 shares of company stock worth $9,337,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $173.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $192.49. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.89 and a beta of 1.86.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.47 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

