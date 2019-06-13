Hyperion (HYN) 1-Day Volume Hits $532,370.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and approximately $532,370.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00418795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.54 or 0.02512361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00157918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000827 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

