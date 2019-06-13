HyperQuant (HQT) Market Capitalization Tops $227,277.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $227,277.00 and approximately $781,743.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00418605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $208.70 or 0.02539607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00162264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000819 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bilaxy, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.