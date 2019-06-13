imbrex (REX) Price Hits $0.0388 on Top Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, imbrex has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. imbrex has a market capitalization of $336,196.00 and $5.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00438714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.02609577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00163636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004072 BTC.

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls.

imbrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

