ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.01. 41,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,293,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $296.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 406.27%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $38,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

