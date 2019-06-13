Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingles Markets from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingles Markets from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $31.72 on Monday. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $623.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $68,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $1,636,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,050,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

