Insider Buying: Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Buys 6,800 Shares of Stock

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $90,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,291.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 88,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,765. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $385.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.68). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

