Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells 7,155 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $361,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,317. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 335.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,312,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Five9 by 63.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,021,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,768 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,423,000 after acquiring an additional 694,494 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,354,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,956,000 after acquiring an additional 354,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,050,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,341,000 after acquiring an additional 102,806 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five9 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Five9 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells 7,155 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/insider-selling-five9-inc-nasdaqfivn-director-sells-7155-shares-of-stock.html.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.