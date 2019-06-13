Insider Selling: Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 29,809 Shares of Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $5,391,255.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Cedric Pech sold 42 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $6,116.46.
NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.34. 14,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,412. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $184.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.18.
Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.
Mongodb Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
