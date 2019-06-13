Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) VP Sells 26,166 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) VP David A. Ottewell sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $111,728.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 619,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,395.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 146,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,457. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,349,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,489,000 after purchasing an additional 166,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 304.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 76.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,513 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

