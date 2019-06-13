Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $1,053,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,119,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QTWO stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $73.40. 14,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,002. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 69.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Q2 by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/insider-selling-q2-holdings-inc-nyseqtwo-cfo-sells-15000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.