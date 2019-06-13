Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $31,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,575 shares of company stock worth $3,926,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $238,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $671,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,492,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $348,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

