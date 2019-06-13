Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.59.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.27. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,266,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 494,918 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 377,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,759,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 949,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 289,851 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.