Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $743,037.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,008,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,029,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,603,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

