IoT Chain Achieves Market Cap of $34.75 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00005598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Bithumb and Kucoin. IoT Chain has a market cap of $34.75 million and $6.90 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00432099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.02353238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00157614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.25 or 0.09073329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,623,149 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Bibox, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.