Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $25.55 Million Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of ETFC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 23,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,946. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.04 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/jacobs-levy-equity-management-inc-has-25-55-million-position-in-etrade-financial-corp-nasdaqetfc.html.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.