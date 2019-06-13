Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 383,964 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,225,000 after acquiring an additional 90,777 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after buying an additional 502,834 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 845,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 269,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JAG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,300,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,296,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,507 shares of company stock valued at $442,483. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

