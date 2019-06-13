Jennison Associates LLC Invests $923,000 in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. ValuEngine downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

In other news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $306,725.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $8,277,644.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $75.28. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Match Group had a return on equity of 120.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

