Joincoin (J) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $31,398.00 and $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Coin Profile

Joincoin (J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,304,566 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

