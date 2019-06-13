Judith M. Obrien Sells 4,230 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Judith M. Obrien sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $186,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $43.01 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

