Karma Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (KRM)

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Karma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $18.94 and $24.68. Karma has a total market cap of $864,256.00 and $23.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Karma has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014514 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karma (CRYPTO:KRM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,809,241 coins. Karma’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. Karma’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for Karma is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karma using one of the exchanges listed above.

