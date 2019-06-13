Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Shares Down 5.4%

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 261,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 148,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $705.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$471.81 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Katanga Mining Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Katanga Mining Company Profile (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

