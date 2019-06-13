Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Holdings Raised by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,332,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,613,000 after acquiring an additional 418,014 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 445,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 345,655 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 500,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 335,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 664,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 311,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 609,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 297,992 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,382. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $633,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 278,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,657.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

