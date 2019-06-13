KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $90.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

