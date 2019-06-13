King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.46.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,339 shares of company stock worth $38,475,406. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $204.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $208.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

