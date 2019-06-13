Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KFY opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.29. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. ValuEngine lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

