Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,222 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

